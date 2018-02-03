Dagha urges young officers to work hard for success

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Secretary Commerce Mohammad Younus Dagha, Friday, said that urged the young officers to work hard as there was no shortcut to success. He further said commerce and trade group is getting more visible by each passing year and with the induction of new officers in the group.

While addressing the passing out ceremony of 24th Specialized Training Programme organized by Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development, Secretary Commerce congratulated the officers on the successful completion of their training.

A considerable number of C & T officers are posted abroad as well as on key positions in MOC and its attached departments. This visibility required enhanced service delivery which should be evident from the professionalism and performance of the officers.

The event marked the successful conclusion of specialized training programme which started in April 2017 i.e. around 10 months back in newly build campus of Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development with the aim to equip the young Commerce and Trade officers with the knowledge & skills necessary to manage international trade and commercial diplomacy.

Firstly, Mr. Mohammad Ilyas Ghauri, Director General PITAD, presented the report of training activities conducted for the course during last one year. In his speech, DG PITAD thanked Ministry of Commerce for its active support in providing the required facilitation. He also enumerated a number of milestones achieved by PITAD i.e.

Foreign Training Course arranged for the probationers in WTI Bern Switzerland, Training of Afghan Commerce Officers, ECO Seminars, and first round table on WTO’s information Technology Accession (ITA-I) held in PITAD. The Director General congratulated the graduated officers and wished them for their future endeavours.