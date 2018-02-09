DAFZA, ICIE launch Entrepreneurs Forum

Dubai

The Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) and the International Centre for Islamic Economy (ICIE) have announced the launch of the ‘Innovation Ideas’ competition for the Islamic economy sector, in line with DAFZA’s efforts in promoting Dubai as a leading city and a global centre for Islamic economic activities.

The competition was launched during the Entrepreneurs Forum held on 7 February 2018 at Le Meridien Hotel in Dubai, in a move to boost the ‘Dubai the Capital of Islamic Economy’ initiative.

“Through this forum, the centre employs competition and creativity as a strategy to stimulate innovation among entrepreneurs. By encouraging innovative ideas, we look to transform them into viable projects within the Islamic economy, which has a huge local and regional markets. The forum comes in line with the Centre’s objectives to provide a platform that pushes research and development, and best practices in the Islamic economy,” said Sultan Al Howymel, Chief Executive Officer of International Centre of Islamic Economy.

The Entrepreneurs Forum, which is gold sponsored by National Bonds, attracted investors, economic institutions, banks, governmental entities, and trade and development centres, and aimed to transfer knowledge and expertise as well as introduce the latest entrepreneurial practices and marketing of entrepreneurial projects in line with the Islamic economy firm. —Agencies