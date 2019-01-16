Daesh Syria attack kills 16, including 4 US soldiers

Beirut

A blast struck near a US-led coalition patrol in Syria’s northern city of Manbij on Wednesday killing 16 people including four Americans.

A U.S. official told Reuters that the number of American casualties had risen.

A Daesh-affiliated website said an attacker with an explosive vest had struck a foreign military patrol in a suicide attack. The attack come after Donald Trump last month made a surprise announcement that he would withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria after concluding Daesh had been defeated there, reports Arab News.

The announcement rattled allies in the region and top US officials, including Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis who quit. Manbij has been held by US-backed fighters allied to the Kurdish YPG militia since they took it from Daesh in 2016.

