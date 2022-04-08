Daesh commander arrested in Germany

German police have arrested an alleged Daesh commander after survivors of a massacre in which at least 700 people were murdered spotted him in Berlin.

Identified by authorities only as Raed E, the suspect is accused of being part of the force that led the 2014 massacre against eastern Syria’s Shaitat community in which hundreds of mostly unarmed civilians were tortured and beheaded.

A Syrian lawyer representing victims of war crimes in Syria, said survivors of the attack who had fled to Germany played a “key role in his arrest.”