Dadu, Sukkur and Jacobabad prisons ready to greet PTI: Sharjeel

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, while commenting on PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, has raised question that whether Imran Khan has presented himself for arrest in Lahore? He said, coward Imran Khan is filing applications for bail in courts. On the other hand, he is plotting to play with the future of the country by putting the youth of the nation behind the bars.

In his statement, the minister said that Intashaar Khan wants to maintain the situation of uncertainty in the country for his petty political ambitions. He added that Imran Khan own kids were enjoying their lives safely in London Imran Khan’s , while he is using the children of the nation for deteriorating law and order situation in the country on the behest of his foreign masters .

He said that Imran Khan is using blackmailing tactics , all his conspiracies including long march, sit ins had miserably failed and added that PTI might also fulfill the desire of Jail Bharo Tehreek, it will have face the similar fate.

Provincial Information Minister said that arrangements have been completed for the hospitality of PTI in Dadu, Sukkur and Jacobabad jails in Sindh. If these jails’ capacity filled , then special jail would be established at Ranikot fort for PTI people .