Dacoits, street criminals held

Islamabad Khana and Industrial Area Police stations on Monday arrested three dacoits and as many street criminals and recovered bike as well as weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team headed by Superintendent of Police (Industrial Area) Liaqat Hayat Niazi succeeded to arrest three street criminals. They were identified as Sheraz Baig, Waseem Zaman and Usman Ali. Police recovered bike and two pistols from their possession. As per initial investigation, the accused confessed that they alongwith other accomplices committed criminal acts in twin cities.

On a tip off, SHO Khana police Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali alongwith police team raided at the hide out of dacoits at ‘Barma Town’ area and arrested three dacoits red-handed when they were planning to commit dacoity in an adjoining area.—APP

