Dacoits, robbers reign in New Karachi Sector 5E area

Thieves and dacoits have been Snatching citizens in broad daylight in New Karachi Sector 5E area of Karachi, depriving them of mobile phones, cash and jewelry. According to details, due to darkness and lack of street lights in New Karachi Sector 5E, burglary and burglary have become a daily occurrence in the dark of night. Citizens are being deprived of valuable mobiles, cash and valuable jewelery, especially at night as the sun sets. Thefts and robberies are on the rise in other parts of New Karachi due to lack of street lights. Police of New Karachi Bilal Police Station are busy collecting extortion to puncher cabin and others shops Rs.500 Rs. Weekly on Police Van. Residents of the area say that since the change of head clerk in New Karachi Bilal police station, there has been an increase in incidents. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Law Minister Murtaza Wahab, IG Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mehr, Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon and senior Rangers officials said. That the miscreants playing with the lives of the people should be immediately arrested and severely punished. The citizens are disturbed by the increasing incidents in Karachi. If the policemen perform their duties honestly and the scope of checking is wide. If you do We believe that crime can be controlled and New Karachi MNA Osama Qadri, MPA Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Chairman District Central Rehan Hashmi are appealing to the residents of New Karachi to stay in New Karachi instead of showing their poor performance. Help the Karachi police in reducing the incidence of burglary by installing street lights.