Dacoits netted weapons, looted items recovered

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against dacoits and street criminals managed to net four dacoits in two operations. According to Senior Superintendent Police, Operations Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf, Dolphin Force on Sunday night arrested two dacoits red handed from the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station besides recovering looted items.

In another raid, Pirwadhai police rounded up two dacoits who were trying to escape from the scene after snatching a motorcycle. Police recovered snatched motorcycle and weapons from their possession.

He said, police on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Afzal Ahmed Kosar, conducted operation and netted four dacoits.

The criminals confessed to have committed crimes in the jurisdiction of several other police stations of the city.

The SSP said that the CPO had assigned the task to the circle police to curb activities of mischievous elements through high vigilance and effective policing.

Following these directions, strict patrolling is being maintained in the area. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons while further investigation is underway.—APP