Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Two unidentified armed dacoits on Monday deprive a shopkeeper and his customers cash and other valuables in the jurisdiction of Hajipura Police Station.

According to police, a shopkeeper, Shehzad lodged a report before the police station that two unidentified armed dacoits, wearing masks, stormed their entry into his shop at Mohallah Shah Sydian.

