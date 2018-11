Our Correspondent

Sialkot

The four unidentified and armed robbers deprived Khalid Mehmood and his driver Ehsan ul Haq of 1.5 million rupees in Bhabranwalla village in the limit of Ugoki Police Station. According to the details four unidentified armed dacoits stopped the car of Khalid Mehmood at gun point near Bhabranwalla, snatches Rs 1.5 million and escaped

