Dacoits’ gang busted

Islamabad Sihala police have arrested five dacoits of a gang, recovered weapons and a bike from their possession a police spokesman said. A team including SHO Sihala Inspector Muhammad Bashir, ASIs M. Sajjad, Qasim Zia and others busted a five-member dacoits’ gang and recovered two pistols as well as one bike stolen from the from them.

They have been identified as Ali, Aamir Ejaz, Sajid ,Bilal Khan and Atta. Separate cases have been registered against them in Sihala police station.—APP

