Dacoits gang busted

Rawalpindi

R A Bazar Police have busted a dacoit gang and nabbed its three members involved in robberies in various areas.

According to police spokesman, R A Bazar police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Ghaziabad area in its jurisdiction and arrested three dacoits – Rehan, Zafran and Sher Khan. He informed police also recovered two 30 bore pistols with nine rounds from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed various crimes committed in different areas, he said. These dacoits have already remained jailbirds and also used to snatch cash from people, he said adding police have registered a case against them while further investigation is underway.—APP

