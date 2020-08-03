Dacoits gang busted; 5 held

Staff Reporter

New Town police have busted a dacoit gang identified as Pathan Khan gang and arrested its five members besides recovering cash, stolen motorcycles, mobile phones and weapons.

According to a police spokesman, a police team was constituted under the supervision of Station House Officer, New Town Police Station which after hectic efforts managed to net five criminals namely Safdar Khan, Pathan Khan, Ahad Ahmed, Dad Dasti and Wali Sher who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crimes in different areas.