Sialkot

Police claimed on Tuesday to have busted an inter-district gang of dacoits and arrested its eight members including ring-leader. A police team raided at a rented house near Uggoki-Sialkot and arrested 8 gangsters identified as ring leader Ilyas alias Ilysa Fauji, his accomplices Khairat Ali, Ashraf Jutt, Nasir Rajput, Sikandar alias Sikandari, Iftikhar alias Malaah, Umair Iftikhar and Rahil Tanvir. The accused have confessed their involvement in more than 55 cases.—APP

