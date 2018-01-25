Dacoits deprive citizen of cash, valuables

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Ten unidentified armed dacoits on Wednesday deprived a citizen from cash of 4, 000 Euro, Rs. 600, 00 and 75-tola gold in the village of Nar Sing in the jurisdiction of Sabz Pir Police Station. According to police, Arshad has lodged a report before the police station that 10 armed dacoits stormed into his house and looted away cash of 4, 000 Euro, Rs. 600, 00 and 75-tola gold on gun-point.

Meanwhile police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five drugs dealers and recovered 40-liter liquor and 3.595 kg chars from their possessions. According to police, PS Sadr Pasrur, on a tip off, raided at the village of Kotli Bawa Faqeer Chund and arrested Maalik and Imran with a small-liquor-unit and 40-litre liquor. PS Naikapura arrested Shabbier from a local marriage hall with 1.340 kg chars. PS Hajipur intercepted Baber near Chand Chok and recovered 1.135 kg chars.