Dacoits abduct five policemen in Kandhkot’s katcha area

Five cops were kidnapped and their firearms were taken by dacoits in the katcha neighbourhood of Kandhkot, Sindh, in a bold attack. During iftar, the incident took place at a police checkpoint in the Durrani Meher neighbourhood.

Four residents who were later released by the bandits were among the four officials who were kidnapped, according to police accounts. Shikarpur resident Mumtaz Tanori, however, was still being kept hostage by the thieves.

To rescue the kidnapped police officers and their weapons, a police team headed by the senior superintendent police (SSP) arrived in the katcha region. The police are still engaged in the operation and striving to ensure the official’s safe release.

The audacious dacoit attack on a police checkpoint draws attention to the deteriorating law and order situation in Kandhkot’s Katcha neighbourhood. The egregious behaviour also emphasises the necessity of heightened security precautions and vigilance to stop similar situations in the future.

A contingent lead by the SSP arrived in the region to recover the officials and their firearms as part of a quick and effective police response to the abduction. The police are making every effort to free the official who is being held captive safely and bring the criminals to justice.