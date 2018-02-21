Dacoit killed in police encounter

Naeem Ahmed

Shikarpur

A dacoit was killed in a police encounter that took place in village Sher Badani Jatoi situated next to Katcha area of Garhi Tegho of Khanpur tehsil, in the limits of Napar-Kot Police Station, here on Tuesday early in the morning.

Nazeer Ahmed Lashari, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Khanpur told this correspondent that following on the information about kidnapping three villagers including Abdul Ghaffor Chachar, Muhammad Raffique and Abdul Wahab who were kidnapped on 18th February, of running year, a heavy contingent of police under his supervision conducted raid.