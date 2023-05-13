Dacoit held in police encounter

The police in an encounter, apprehended a dacoit in an injured condition while his accomplices managed to escape in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station Kabirwala, here on Saturday. According to a police spokesman, three armed dacoits snatched cash and mobile phones from citizens namely Ramzan, Mazhar and Akram near Haji Pur and managed to flee from the scene.

The police were chasing the dacoits when the bandits opened straight firing on the police party. In retaliation, a dacoit who got injured by the firing of his own accomplices was arrested by police while two managed to flee from the scene by taking advantage of darkness.