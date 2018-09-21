Dacoit gang involved in over 200 robberies arrested

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a three-member dacoit gang from Karachi’s Zaman Town area.

According to police, a three-member gang involved in at least 200 cases of robbery and street crime was arrested from Zaman Town area of the city. The three suspects namely Ateeq, Adnan and Wasif belong to influential families.The law enforcement agency says that all three are sons of civil servants- with one of them belonging to police- and have themselves applied for civil ser-vice. At least 200 cases have been registered in 12 police stations across the city.—NNI

