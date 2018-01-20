DA Model High School phase-vii annual function held

Staff Reporter

The Annual Function of Defence Authority Model High School Phase-VII was held at the School’s Auditorium with spirited zeal and enthusiasm. Begum Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali was the chief guest of the function.

The students presented a fabulous variety programe comprising songs, tableaus and short plays on the occasion showcasing their immense talent, skills and ingenuity. The enthralling performance of the students was spectacular which was highly appreciated by the gathering.

‘The First Lesson’ was an interesting play which presented people from multicultural background present in a class learning English language in a humorous manner. ‘Mirat-ul-Uroos’ based on Deputy Nazir Ahmed’s Novel was a classical play brilliantly enacted by the students. The Medley Dance Performance literally mesmerized the audience. The chief guest said that quality education is the basis of socio-economic development of nation. She commended the School’s efforts to maintain highest standards of education and academic excellence. She also appreciated the excellent variety programme presented by the students which was inspiring and impressive.

Earlier the Principal Ms Uzma Mahmood highlighted the glorious achievements of the School in various academic and sports activities. She said that the School provided educationally vibrant and enabling learning environment to its students which helped to produce confident, dynamic and enlightened individuals who can excel in their professional careers with distinction.

At the end the chief guest distributed prizes among the students who distinguished themselves in various academic and co-curricular activities. Prizes were also given to the teachers and staff of the school who produced excellent results in different fields of activities.