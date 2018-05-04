D/N Test period has added another dimension to the game: Adelaide CEO

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Indian cricket board’s refusal to play the Day / Night Test at Adelaide later this year will deprive the fans around the world to watch the keen contest, according to Keith Bradshaw, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at South Australia Cricket Association (SACA), Adelaide, where the Test match is proposed to be played.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Australia, Bradshaw said, “the fans are voting with their feet and the attendances have each been records. Also the cricket played has been a great contest between bat and ball and the twilight period has added another dimension to the game in terms of testing the skills of the players and the strategies employed by the captains”.

“We will be privileged to watch the best players in the world compete on the world stage. I know the fans in India and Australia and in fact right around the world will love the contest”.

“The negotiations are happening between BCCI and Cricket Australia (CA). My desire is to have a day night test. A day Test will be a great success but we have hosted Day Night Tests for the past three years against New Zealand South Africa and England and the results have been fantastic”.

“I have my fingers crossed that the Adelaide Test will be a day night Test”, Bradshaw, who also worked with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in London signed off.

Interestingly, the BCCI officials were keen to host the pink ball D/N Test in India against the visiting West Indies team later this year (the CoA have shot down the proposal is a different issue) but refusing to play the away D/N Test in Australia.