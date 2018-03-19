Czechs mull moving embassy under Israeli pressure

Prague

The Czech Republic is under pressure from Israel to follow in US steps and move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds, Israel’s Channel 10 has reported. The broadcaster cited a classified cable by Israel’s Ambassador to Prague Daniel Meron, saying that Israeli pressures following decisions from the US and Guatemala to move their embassies have made the Czech Republic more open to following suit. Prague “has begun a quiet internal staff evaluation to examine the possibilities and risks regarding the transfer of its embassy,” the cable written to the Israeli foreign ministry last week said. The decision will ultimately be made by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who is seen as particularly risk averse, Channel 10 said.

US President Donald Trump recognized Israel’s claim to Jerusalem al-Quds as its so-called “capital” last December, and set in motion a frozen plan to relocate the American embassy there..—Agencies