Czech Republic team holds business meeting with SBI chief

Karachi

A 7-member delegation of Czech Republic Chamber of Commerce, Czech Republic led by Borivoj Minar held meeting with Chairperson, Sindh Board of Investment (SBI), Naheed Memon here on Saturday. Both sides expressed resolve over the implementation of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was signed this year for investment in different sectors including Textiles, heavy Machinery and generation of Solar Energy in Sindh. The Chairperson told the delegation that Sindh Government offers various attractive incentives to the investors in different sectors. She also briefed about the business opportunities available in Sindh province.—APP