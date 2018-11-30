Czech Republic ready to offer high quality products at competitive rates: Michal

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of Czech Republic Michal Bobek has said that Czech Republic can offer numerous special and high quality products to the business and industrial community of Pakistan at competitive rates which are also being provided to numerous countries around the world including China.

“We can supply textile machinery, construction machinery, chemicals, water treatment plants, equipment for energy sector and are also capable of setting up power plants. Pakistan currently imports most of these products from China which can also be provided by Czech Republic at competitive rates with European quality and standards”, he added while sharing his views at a meeting his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI)

President KCCI Junaid Esmail Makda, Vice President Asif Sheikh Javaid, Chairman of KCCI’s Sub-Committee for Diplomatic Missions & Embassies Liaison Shamoon Zaki and KCCI Managing Committee Members also attended the meeting.

Underscoring the need to enhance linkages between the business communities of Karachi and Czech Republic, he said that Czech Embassy would certainly support KCCI in its initiatives focusing on enhancing linkages and interactions with its peer Chamber in Czech Republic and the business delegation from Karachi Chamber will also be fully facilitated in any of its visit to Czech Republic. “We also want to support your exports to Czech Republic and we are here to help you and your businesses”, he added.

President KCCI Junaid Esmail Makda, in his remarks, suggested the establishment of Karachi-Prague Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry so that the business communities of the two countries could get a vibrant platform to explore new avenues for enhancing trade and investment cooperation.

He said that with a view to improve trade and investment ties, the Karachi Chamber was also looking forward to sending a high-level delegation in near future in order to improve trade ties with their counterparts in Czech Republic. He stressed the need to make collective efforts so that the existing trade volume could be improved.

Referring to the 9th Round of Pakistan-Czech Republic bilateral political consultations scheduled to be staged in in Prague in 2019, he stressed that the two sides should review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and identify opportunities and possibilities for further cooperation especially in the spheres of trade, investment, defense, education, culture, parliamentary exchanges, business-to-business and people-to-people contacts.

President KCCI further requested the Commercial Counselor to share contact information and business details of Czech exporters along with all the details of numerous events and exhibitions taking place in Czech Republic throughout the year so that the same could be disseminated amongst KCCI members with a view to improve linkages and trade ties between the business communities of the two friendly countries.

Share on: WhatsApp