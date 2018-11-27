Czech model starts crying over prolonged hearings

Lahore

Czech model Teresa, indicted for smuggling heroin to United Arab Emirates (UAE), started crying in the court over long hearings. The foreign model said that she is tired of attending court hearings every day but there is no progress in the case. She wondered when the case will be decided.

The hearing was adjourned without any proceeding while the crying model was shifted to Bakhshi Khana. The 21-year-old model Teresa, belonging to Czech Republic, was taken into custody for Allama Iqbal International Airport in January when she attempted to smuggle 9kg heroin to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The recovered drugs were worth Rs150 million in international market. The woman managed to pass two security checks when the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and customs officials took her in custody after finding the contraband. The court in April had indicted the foreign model Teresa for smuggling heroin.

The hearing of drugs smuggling case by foreign model was held by Additional Session Judge Shahid Bashir.—INP

