Cynthia receives Rs500m defamation notice from Rehman

Observer Report

Islamabad

US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie was slapped with a Rs500 million defamation notice by former interior minister Rehman Malik on Monday after she alleged the senior PPP leader had raped her.

In the legal notice, Malik strongly rejected Ritchie’s allegations, saying that the entire episode was a fight for Benazir Bhutto’s prestige. He paid tribute to Bhutto by saying that the slain former prime minister was considered a leader of impeccable repute by the entire country.

In his notice, the former interior minister said that he would expose the faces behind Ritchie’s allegations at the appropriate time. Malik said that he was constantly receiving threats of being sent to jail or killed.

The PPP leader said that he had never bowed to pressure before and would not do the same now. Malik said that he did not harbour any grievances against Ritchie and said that she was the citizen of a friendly country.