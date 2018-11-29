Cylinder blast

A painful tragedy, which filled everyone’s eyes with tears, took place on 28 of November 2018. A cylinder got exploded very close to a school van in Turbat and there were almost 17 to 18 students inside the van. To add more, explosion affected van including all the students and driver, and left everyone extremely burnt, most hurting thing is that most of them were kids. It was really a painful sensation that occurred.

However, there were some siblings and relatives from the same family got burnt together. All the victims of this accident are in a critical condition and are serious. Some of them were immediately taken to Karachi, but according to doctors there is very less chance for each of them to get their beautiful and precious lives back. Finally it is a request to all please pray for their precious lives, recovery. I also request the concerned authorities to make a law against van drivers not to carry faulty cylinders.

MUHEEM JAN QADIR

Bolan, Turbat

