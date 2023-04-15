Cylinder blast inside coaster injures one

Two people died and two sustained injuries in a gas cylinder blast at Baldia 24 market in Karachi.As per the details, the explosion happened when labourers were unloading oxygen cylinders from the truck.Soon after the explosion, Rescue and police officials reached the spot and cordoned off the spot.Rescue officials claimed that two people were dead and two were injured.

Earlier, at least eight people sustained injuries in a gas cylinder blast at a hotel near Bilal Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi area.Rescue sources had told media that a gas cylinder exploded in the hotel, a portion of which was established over a nullah.Soon after the explosion, Rangers and police officials reached the spot and cordoned off the spot. Rescue officials claimed that almost eight citizens were injured, while three persons were rescued from the drain in a state of semi-consciousness.