Cylinder blast

I draw the attention of government on one of the serious issues. Every year, people lose their life in LPG gas cylinder blasts in Pakistan. At least four people were wounded when an explosion flattened a house in Rawalpindi the other day. Though that accident happened a few days ago, yet these kinds of accident happen every month leading to enormous loss of life.

The manufacturing and sale of substandard cylinders has witnessed a boom in recent years, corresponding with the drop in pressure of natural gas supplied to households every winter. The business has thrived in the absence of relevant laws and the negligence of district administrations as well as local governments. I request the PTI government to take serious action {as they took against land mafia} on this issue and save the life of people.

SANA ULLAH KHATTAK

Via email

