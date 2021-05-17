Cyclone Tauktae poses no threat to coastal areas

Observer Report Karachi

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday issued new advisory and stated that none of the Pakistani coastal areas is under threat from cyclone Tauktae, however under its influence, dust/thunderstorm-rain are likely to occur in some parts of Sindh.

Giving update on the cyclone, PMD stated that the very severe cyclonic storm has gained more strength and moved north/northwestward at a speed of 18 Kmph during last 12 hours and is at a distance of about 730 km south of Thatta and 800 km south-southeast of Karachi.

Maximum sustained winds around the system centre are 190-210 Kmph gusting 230 Kmph. The system is likely to move further northward and cross Indian Gujarat by 17 May night/ 18 May morning, it added.

The PMD has said that dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate to heavy falls and gusty winds of 40-60 Kmph are likely to occur in Tharparker, Umerkot and Sanghar districts and at isolated places of Badin district during 17-19 May 2021.