Cyclone Biparjoy latest updates

KARACHI – Stormy winds and heavy downpours are lashing parts of coastal regions of Sindh ahead of a very strong cyclone that will make landfall today on Thursday.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the high-risk areas, as Met Office predicted that Cyclone Biparjoy is capable to wreak havoc residences and crops in its path. Latest advisory suggests that it will hit somewhere between Pakistan’s Keti Bandar and Mandvi in Indian Gujarat.

NDMA, the country’s leading disaster management agency issued a warning, saying the Cyclone could cause high tides which could go as high as 13ft along the coastline.

On Thursday, Climate Change minister and PPP leader Sherry Rehman said the country’s provincial capital was not under immediate threat but stern measures were being taken as precautionary measures.

Cyclone #Biparjoy is approaching landfall near the border of India and Pakistan. Forecasts show winds will reduce after landfall but rain will be persistently heavy and flooding likely as the slow-moving system tracks over the Wetlands of Gujarat. #BiparjoyCyclone pic.twitter.com/0ntLbiJ4iU — Zoom Earth 🌎 (@zoom_earth) June 15, 2023

Sherry mentioned that said cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall after midnight, saying it was expected to hit the coastal region at 11:00 am but the superstorm slowed down. Despite the slowing down of its speed, its core remained intense.

Minister flagged four regions, Malir (Karachi), Thatta, Badin, and Sujawal as most vulnerable, cautioning that gusty winds are likely to go up to 300mm in several regions. The Senator further mentioned that all institutions including Pakistan Navy, law enforcers, and paramilitary forces are on high alert.

More than 85 medical units are also in the field, and dozens of camps have already been set up in coastal areas.

Cyclone Biparjoy Flight Operations

Minister also cleared the air on rumours about flight operations, saying in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy, the authorities restricted small jet operations in the city, however commercial flight operations would be reviewed as the cyclone drew closer to the country.