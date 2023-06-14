Cyclone Biparjoy landfall tomorrow as mass evacuations underway in Pakistan

KARACHI – Pakistan’s coastal areas are bracing for massive rains and thunderstorms as thousands of people are being evacuated before cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall on Thursday.

In a recent development, the Pakistani government has moved nearly 70,000 people to safer places, the country’s climate change minister said. Public safety is the state’s first priority as residents of coastal belts are being moved to relief camps set up by civil and military authorities.

Met Office revealed Sindh’s district Sajawal is vulnerable to powerful cyclone Biparjoy after high tides stemmed with strong winds and downpours hit shores. Gusty winds also slammed electricity poles down and affected transportation in the area.

As of Wednesday, several coastal areas including Thatta, Badin, Kotri, Tando Allah Yar and Tando Muhammad Khan are getting severe rains.

سمندری طوفان بیپر جوائے شدت کیساتھ آگے بڑھ رہا ہے، ماہی گیری، ملاح، عوام ساحلی پٹی سے دور رہیں. تیز سمندری لہریں نقصان کا باعث بن سکتی ہیں. خطرہ ختم ہونے تک احتیاط کریں اور متعلقہ مقامی انتظامیہ سے تعاون کریں.https://t.co/Gy5OHSRKPS#CycloneBiparjoy

Source: Windy, PDC pic.twitter.com/L85AeXFTBo — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) June 14, 2023

In latest update, NDMA revealed that the severe cyclone is hovering at 300 kilometres away from Sindh’s capital and the cyclone had moved north-northwestward. Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to recurve eastward and will make landfall between Keti Bandar and the Indian Gujarat Coastline on Thursday.

Ahead of the landfall, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the provincial government, NDMA and other relevant organisations to utilise all-out resources to ensure masses protection keeping in view the cyclone.

The premier asked Sindh government, NDMA and other organisations to ensure the establishment of mobile medical facilities in coastal areas.