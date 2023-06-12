Cyclone Biparjoy inches closer to Karachi

Will bring ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ to Sindh coast; Govt to evacuate upto 9,000 families

The coastal areas of the country in the south remained on high alert on Sunday after the Pakistan Meteorological Department warned that a cyclonic storm over the Arabian sea would intensify over the next 24 hours.

The distance of the cyclone from Karachi has decreased further, reported the PMD indicating the possibility of strong winds, wind and thundershowers in the city due to the storm.

The meteorological department issued a fresh warning over the intensification of a “very severe cyclone” in the East-Central Arabian Sea, saying that the system has “continued to move towards the north during the last 12 hours”.

“The storm is currently 760 km south of Karachi, 740 km from Thatta and 840 km from Ormara.

“Due to the cyclone, there is a possibility of rain with thunder in the districts of Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, Tharparkar and Umarkot between June 13 and 17, while there is a possibility of rain in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tandwalhiar and Mirpurkhas districts on June 13 and 16.

“Winds are expected to blow at 60 to 80 km/h,” stated the warning issued, “strong winds may damage weak structures such as mud houses.”

“Anomalous conditions are expected in and around Keti Bandar near the potential landfall point of the cyclone (India),” it added.

Notably, the state-run Radio Pakistan has reported that the NDMA has urged the people to stay away from shorelines and follow local authorities’ guidance in any emergency situation.

Authorities have also told fishing communities to halt operations for the next five days ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy which is categorised as a “very severe storm”.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said, “We have to evacuate 8,000 to 9,000 families to safer place.” Talking at a news briefing, he said, “We have issued instructions to deputy commissioners of three districts,” the

chief minister further said. “We have also been in contact with the Corps Commander Karachi and the GOC Hyderabad,” Murad Ali Shah said.

“I could visit Thatta and Badin to monitor the ground situation”, he said.

“The government is taking precautionary measures in view of Cyclone Biparjoy,” he said. “Commissioner Karachi has also been ordered for removal of all billboards from the city in view of the cyclone,” chief minister said.