Cyclone alert issued under new extreme weather system in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD – A tropical cyclone is forming over Southeast Arabian Sea which is likely to hit Pakistan’s coastal regions including Karachi.

In a recent warning, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the tropical cyclone will likely move further in the north and northwest direction, cautioning local authorities concerned to stay alert.

PMD said ‘due to favourable meteorological conditions, the system is likely to intensify further into a depression (strong LPA)’.

Amid the new weather system, the Met Office said they are monitoring the low-pressure area. The tropical cyclone is likely to intensify further into a tropical storm in a day or two, as low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence make it favourable condition for the cyclone.

Picture Courtesy: PMD

Meanwhile, Indian authorities also issued warning for a cyclonic circulation as cyclogenesis has been changed to high over the next 24 to 120 hours.

Arabian Sea is prone to cyclonic activities, these cyclones can bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surges to the coastal regions surrounding the Arabian Sea.