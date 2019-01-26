Cyclists vow to encourage pollution-free alternate means of transport

Islamabad’s cycling association comes into being

Zubair Qureshi

Cyclists of Islamabad have formed their association titled Islamabad Cycling Association (ICA) with Haroon Khan as President, Mrs Zehra Kamal as Sr. Vice President and Haroon General as the General Secretary and other office-bearers.

The representative body was formed with approval and consensus of the cyclists of Islamabad and it was hoped that capital’s cyclists would promote cycling in the city as it is a popularly sport as well as a healthy activity.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICA Haroon Khan said the primary focus of the association was to promote and develop the sport of cycling along and encourage it as environment friendly, healthy communal sport and also an alternate mode of transportation. ICA, he said, planned to organize cycling events in the coming month.

Representatives from Islamabad Sports Board, Islamabad Olympic Association and Pakistan Cycling Federation were also present on the occasion. Islamabad Cycling Association (ICA) was established to encourage, promote and develop Cycling& Triathlon of all types/forms. Cyclists from Islamabad have also been participating in the various national cycling competitions under the ICA platform.

ICA has also organized various local and National level events, in our various local events foreigners have also participated along with locals. ICA has organized events in partnership with various organizations such as ICT Administration (ICTA), Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Tourism Corporation KPK (TCKP), Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP), Mobilink, Islamabad United and many more.

While talking to Pakistan Observer, Haroon General counted some of the activities that ICA had organized in the past including cycling race, cycling with diplomats, monthly races in Pakistan Sports Complex, formation of cycling teams in all schools throughout Islamabad, a working model for development of cycling, training of cyclists coaches and officials.

“ICA has urged CDA and the MCI,” said Haroon General “to develop cycling lanes in Islamabad. Because of these efforts the Mayor of Islamabad launched the Cycling Lanes in Islamabad on 2nd November 2017.”

ICA is working with different schools, colleges and universities (youth) to announce their cycling teams and promote cycling activities at the grass root level. “We are trying to build a working model for Pakistan which we can replicate throughout Pakistan for the Promotion of Cycling,” said General.

ICA is the only cycling body in Pakistan that has International (UCI) certified cycling coaches and commissioner, said Mr Haroon General.

Share on: WhatsApp