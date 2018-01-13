Cyber security in Pakistan–myth or a reality

Zaheema Iqbal

Over the last few decades, the use of cyber space has made an exceptional innovation to take place, gave rise to the inter-connected world and brought people together from all sphere of life at one platform. Majority of modern nations had got rid of manual systems of infrastructure so vital to their national economy and shifted to enhance their systems to digitization. But the huge development and progress has a cost to pay too. The nature of digital system is vulnerable to cyber-attacks by malevolent groups, or individuals with enhanced and serious repercussions for nations of all over the world. With an increased usage of internet and phenomenal sophistication of cyber-attack by state and non-state actors, it becomes a serious challenge to either limitize the usage of internet or counter these cyber threat. In addition, cyber security has come up as a critical issue for the government of Pakistan, military, and security policy makers in current scenario of receiving persistent cyber threat to the Critical Infrastructure of the country. The Critical Infrastructure such as hospitals, e-government, military establishments, nuclear arsenals, NADRA, Civil Aviation System, emergency services, election commission of Pakistan and many others are key assets containing sensitive and confidential information. Being an ally with United States of America on War on Terror, Pakistan not only favored International Community but also stood at forefront in eliminating extremism and terrorism from the country. However, given due importance, cyber security in the country has been a neglected part which was not given adequate attention. The war at ground was being fought and won successfully but war at cyber space is still under consideration. Secondly, as a nuclear state and its significant geopolitical position, the increase in cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure cannot be diffused.

The government of Pakistan has been engaged in making policies for countering cyber-attacks since 2003 but no actual implementation has been even done so far on ground. With every passing day and year, cyber space is not only being misused by cyber criminals but it has become a strongest haven for cyber terrorist to recruit and use it for networking, communication, data gathering, psychological warfare, and mobilization purposes. Every independence day, defamation of Pakistani websites by Indian hackers is to be taken as wakeup call by the authorities concerned. The national level cyber security policy and its implementation are still missing and if it is made, not yet publicly available. There are electronic crime bills but did those bills ever manage to reduce cybercrimes in last few years? Answer is no. The Senate Standing Committee on Defence keeps recommending for the improving cyber security of the country as Chairman standing committee proposed seven-point action plan for countering cyber threats. The seven points also put emphasis on joint Asian Strategy to counter cyber threats but if looking at real facts and figures, how much implementation has been done so far? And still we find no answer! Nevertheless, it has also revealed that Pakistani is one of the three countries which are being monitored constantly by foreign spies. Cyber war is on rise and the very nature of threats evolving so fast made it difficult for Pakistan to get a track and counter it. At cyber front, Pakistan is constantly being attacked either we talk of Independence Day defamation of Pakistan’s ministries websites or compromise of NADRA servers in 2012 by Turkish hackers, crash of database server of NADRA website in 2013 by Afghan Cyber Army (ACA), cyber-attack on Karachi Gateway exchange, or a compromise of a well-known ISP services in the country, and many other covert or non-covert cyber-attacks, Cyber war is constantly increasing and there seems no end to it.

If we look at neighboring countries approach towards fighting cybercrimes, it is evident that a reactionary approach can never work when it comes to fight in cyber space. The recent meeting chaired by National Security Advisor Naseer khan Janjua for developing and evolving a mechanism to ensure cyber security of Pakistan at national level is one positive step in this bleak and dismal cyber countering approach by the Government. But the real challenge comes at the implementation level. The neighboring country established CERT-India (Computer Emergency Response team) in Jan 2004 realizing the importance of cyber security and alarming increase in security breaches. Besides, there was various International Fora for Cyber-crime including Forum for incident response and security team (FIRST), Computer Security and Incident Response team (CSIRT) in almost all countries naming few US-CERT, AUS-CERT, JAPCERT, Asia Pacific (AP-CERT), Singapore Sing-CERT, Chinese CNCERT, and CERT NZ.

There are various way forward how to take it on. The Advisor NSA also needs to make the implementation done for the establishment of National Pakistan Computer Emergency Response Team i.e. PK-CERT. it may be a joint response structure of government, military, private and public sector. The purpose of PK-CERT would be to provide state-of-the-art cyber security services to Government, private and public sector organizations. The main objective would be to respond and react to critical incidents effectively and efficiently. There is strong need to setup CERT centers at provincial level connecting it to the PK-CERT working as a central network at center. The PK-CERT would also act as a bridge between international CERTs for sharing best practices. Besides, National Cyber Strategy needs to be made and implemented with true letter and spirit which not only guides on how to protect key assets and CIs but also provides how to respond to any computer emergency incident by PK-CERT. In additional, the universities should group together for promotion of cyber security awareness under the umbrella of Higher Education Commission (HEC). Another important aspect to be focused on is the cyber security course by the Chamber of Commerce for business on how to secure digital enterprises.

The writer is a student of M. Phil International Relations of National Defence University, Islamabad.