Many countries in the world endeavour to protect their population from cyber crimes yet unfortunately Pakistan lags far behind to protect networks, programmes and bank accounts of its population. These are growing times for Pakistan yet this deficiency is not good for our country’s progress.

According to a recent report, Pakistan is quite weak in cyber security and ranks quite below among 60 countries. Many cyber incidents have occurred in Pakistan in 2018 and a lot of money was stolen from bank accounts. So, PTI government should come forward and make Pakistan a strong country in this regard.

WASAND ALI LANGAH

Sukkur, Sindh

