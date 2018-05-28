Cyber bullying: A silent crime

One of the major reasons behind the emergence and rise of cyber bullying is the issue of online anonymity. A notable number of social media forums allow the option of making oneself anonymous whilst interacting with another individual. This convenience of anonymity paves the way for a display of behaviour that is not healthy or acceptable. We find an alarming number of online users hiding behind the mask of anonymity and believing they are then free to behave with other users however they please.

From sending insensitive and hateful messages to sharing private content and posting baseless allegations against whosoever they wish to offend, cyber bullying is manifest in various forms. It is necessary to create awareness on this problematic behaviour and make people understand that having the option to present oneself as ‘anon’ does not translate to freedom of harassment and bullying.

We must learn to hold each other and ourselves accountable for what we say and do online, more so if it impacts others. The virtual world may not exist in the flesh, but it has nevertheless taken the form of a life lived in real-time. And, in real life, there are real repercussions when one crosses boundaries of conduct. Bringing those repercussions into practice upon violation of boundaries of conduct online is a step we need to take to ensure that the Internet does not become a manipulative and negative platform for us.

AREEBA SYED

Karachi

