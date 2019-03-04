Cyber or online bullying takes place by using phone, computers, SMS, call, tweet and online connection to target a victim. Cyber bullying causes mental disturbance but in some cases depression. For some people this has become a fun game and matter of pleasure to harass other people.
Many young girls have become victim of this curse, yet unfortunately no helping hand is available to nab the culprits. I earnestly appeal to the government to direct FIA to establish some centres in Balochistan to catch the crooks, who lack decency and humanity.
TOOBA BATOOL
Absor, Balochistan
Cyber bullying
