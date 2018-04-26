Cyber attack on Careem

Ride hailing Careem has identified a cyber incident involving unauthorised system used for storing data. Due to which 14 million customers name, email address, phone number and trip data has been stolen in the breach. According to them on January 14th of this year they became aware that online criminals gained access to their computer system which holds customer and captain account data.

They have launched a thorough investigation and engaged leading cyber security experts to assist them in strengthening their security system with the involvement of law enforcement agencies. It’s been said “We have seen no evidence if fraud or misuse related to this incident, it is our responsibility to be open and honest with you and to reaffirm our commitment to protect your privacy and data”.

SAROSH SULTANA

Karachi

