Bismah Maroof will not be allowed to be with her daughter after the Commonwealth Games organizers denied PCB’s request for their accreditation.

The captain of Pakistan’s women’s team was considering her participation in the tournament as a result.

But it has now been understood that she will take part in the games which are scheduled from July 25th to August 8 in Birmingham.

Her infant daughter, Fatima, will stay with Maroof’s mother in a hotel outside the games village.

Pakistan Cricket Board is reported to have asked the CWG Federation for two extra slots to accommodate Maroof’s mother and daughter in the village.

In reply, the federation asked the PCB to remove two personnel from their allowed 22-member traveling contingent.

The inclusion of necessary officials in the touring party as well left PCB unable to drop anyone from the squad.

Notably, the 30-year-old Maroof recently traveled to New Zealand for the 2022 Women’s World Cup with her daughter and mother.

PCB’s maternity policy allows a mother “to travel with a support person of her choice to assist in caring for her infant child”, with travel and accommodation costs shared equally between the board and the player.

Fatima was the star of the show for much of the tournament.

Little Fatima's first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan 💙💚 #CWC22 📸 @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/ut2lCrGL1H — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2022

Bismah Maroof is gearing up for what will be busy summer for the women’s cricket team.

Pakistan will play 25 matches this season, starting with the home series against Sri Lanka in Karachi, which gets underway on May 24th.

The team will head to Belfast for a triangular T20I series against Ireland and Australia from July 12 to 24 before immediately heading for Commonwealth Games.