C’wealth wants to make Pakistani youth self-reliant

Islamabad

After the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) now the Commonwealth has also extended its support for Pakistan with an aim to make youth self-reliant. The decision was taken in a meeting between Prime Minister’s Special Aide on Youth Usman Dar and Secretary General Commonwealth Patricia Scotland in London, says a message received here.

The Commonwealth, United Nations Development Program and Pakistan have agreed upon a trilateral agreement for the development of youth. The meeting between Dar and Patricia agreed upon the formation of joint framework for provision of education, health and employment facilities to the Pakistani youth.

‘Pakistan will be made role model in terms of youth development in the region,’ the Commonwealth secretary general contented.The Commonwealth also extended its support in establishing National Youth Council in Pakistan. Miss Patricia observed that the ranking of Pakistan in terms of Global Youth Development Index has improved due to practical steps by the Pakistan’s incumbent government.

‘We will provide guidelines to Pakistan for further improvement in its standing in the index,’ she said. Speaking on the occasion, Usman Dar thanked Miss Patricia for Commonwealth’s support to Pakistan and termed it as a big achievement. ‘Support of Commonwealth is a big breakthrough after the United Nations,’ Dar contented.

He said Pakistani youth have a lot of talent and retreated his government’s resolve for providing them opportunities to showcase their talent in the International arenas. It is pertinent to mention here that on February 20, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) had extended its support to Pakistan by reserving $30 million for the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’.—INP

