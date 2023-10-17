Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to field first against Netherlands in the 15th match of Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

After two convincing victories, Proteas have entered the game as favorites. Netherlands have yet to secure first victory after losing two games in the ongoing global event.

South Africa Team: Quinton de Kock †, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee

Netherlands Team: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c)†, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren