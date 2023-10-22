New Zealand set a 274-run target for India in the 21st match of Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala on Sunday evening.

After being put in to bat first by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, the Black Caps lost both the openers David Conway (0) and Will Young (17) with only 19 runs on the board.

Rachin Ravindra (75) and Daryl Mitchell (130) put the team back on track with a 159-run partnership.

India came back strongly in the last six overs by taking the last six wickets by conceding just 30 runs. New Zealand was all out on 273 runs in the allotted 50 overs.

Mohammad Shami bagged five wickets and Kuldeep Yadav two while Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket each.

Both the teams are undefeated so far and desire to continue the winning streak on a good batting surface with short boundaries and as such a lot of runs.

Rohit Sharma has not given any particular reason for opting to bowl first, saying the pitch behaviour would not change and an early dew was seen during the practice session last day.

India has made two changes as Suryakumar replaced the injured Hardik and Shami came in for Shardul Thakur to give a boost to the bowling department.

Kiwi skipper Tom Latham was also interested in bowling first due to the dew factor.

India XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Iyer, Rahul, Suryakumar, Jadeja, Shami, Kuldeep, Siraj, Bumrah.

New Zealand XI: Conway, Young, Ravindra, Latham, Mitchell, Phillips, Chapman, Santner, Henry, Ferguson, Boult.