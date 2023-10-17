Netherlands set 246 runs target for South Africa in the 15th match of Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala on Tuesday evening.

After put in to bat by Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, Netherlands made 245 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the match which was reduced to 43 overs due to rains and wet outfield.

South African bowlers kept a stronghold on the match with a disciplined bowling till 27th over.

Led by skipper Scott Edwards, Netherlands lower middle order changed gear during the last 16 overs to put on a competitive total.

From 112 for 6 in 27 overs, Scott Edwards (78), Logan van Beek (10), Roelof van der Merwe (29) and Aryan Dutt (23) displayed strong batting performance to take the team score to 245/8.

Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Nigidi and Marco Jansen bagged two wickets each while Gerald Coetzee and Keshav Maharaj took one wicket each.

After two convincing victories, Proteas have entered the game as favorites. Netherlands have yet to secure first victory after losing two games in the ongoing global event.

South Africa Team: Quinton de Kock †, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee

Netherlands Team: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c)†, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren