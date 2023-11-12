BENGALURU – India set a challenging 411-run target for the Netherlands in the final group match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru on Sunday evening.

After electing to bat first, openers Rohit Sharma (61) and Shubman Gill (51) laid a solid foundation with a 100-run partnership. Virat Kohli also chipped in with 51 runs.

Shreyas Iyer (128) and KL Rahul (102) put on a 208-run partnership to help the team surpass the 400-run mark. India finished at 410/4 in the allotted 50 overs.

Bas de Leede bagged two wickets while Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren took one wicket each.

Team India have already qualified for the semi-finals and fielded an unchanged playing XI to continue the winning streak against minnows Netherlands.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul †, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands Playing XI: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c)†, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren