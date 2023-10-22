Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the 21st match of Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Both the teams are undefeated so far and desire to continue the winning streak on a good batting surface with short boundaries and as such a lot of runs.

Rohit Sharma has not given any particular reason for opting to bowl first, saying the pitch behaviour would not change and an early dew was seen during the practice session last day.

India has made two changes as Suryakumar replaced the injured Hardik and Shami came in for Shardul Thakur to give a boost to the bowling department.

Kiwi skipper Tom Latham was also interested in bowling first due to the dew factor.

India XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Iyer, Rahul, Suryakumar, Jadeja, Shami, Kuldeep, Siraj, Bumrah.

New Zealand XI: Conway, Young, Ravindra, Latham, Mitchell, Phillips, Chapman, Santner, Henry, Ferguson, Boult.