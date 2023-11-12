BENGALURU – Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first in the final group match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup against Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Team India have already qualified for the semi-finals and fielded an unchanged playing XI to continue the winning streak against minnows Netherlands.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul †, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands Playing XI: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c)†, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren