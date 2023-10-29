LUCKNOW – England skipper Jos Buttler has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the 29th match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in Lucknow on Sunday.

Both England and India have stuck to the same playing XI which featured in their previous matches.

The toss did not make any difference as Rohit Sharma wanted to bat first. He said that the team had done well while batting second and now it was time to try a different method.

England: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (capt/wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 David Willey, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj