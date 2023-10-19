Bangladesh set 257 runs target for India in the 17th match of Cricket World Cup 2023 in Pune on Thursday evening.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Bangladesh made 256 runs for the loss of eight wickets in allotted 50 overs.

Openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das provided a solid start with 93 runs partnership. Indian bowlers come back strongly by removing four batsmen including the set openers with the addition of 44 runs.

Experienced batters Mushfiqur Rahin and Towhid Hridoy provided some stability with 42 runs partnership. Mahmudullah also chipped in to take the team total to 256 runs.

Litton Das was the highest scorer with 66 runs followed by Tanzid Hasan who made 51 runs. Mahmudullah scored 46 and Mushfiqur Rahim 38 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each while Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket each.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim †, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul †, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj